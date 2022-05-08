Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Twin Tree Management LP cut its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,311 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGM. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

