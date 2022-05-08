Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,863,000 after purchasing an additional 163,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 693,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 523,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $136.12 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.65 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.43. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

