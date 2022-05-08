Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 4,918 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth about $240,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $15.15 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

