Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.18. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 691,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,753,006.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 and have sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

