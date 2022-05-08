Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday.
In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $233,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,325 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Twist Bioscience stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. 1,403,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,699. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.94% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The business had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Twist Bioscience (Get Rating)
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
