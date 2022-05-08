Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

NYSE:TWO opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,983 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 136,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 243,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

