Ubex 1-Day Volume Tops $41.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $351,457.13 and approximately $41.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010689 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00207807 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000077 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.