UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 470” Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.87) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.37) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.62) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($5.62) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.68) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($5.93) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st.

BP.B stock opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The company has a market cap of £35.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.50). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 181.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

