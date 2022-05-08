UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,999,000 after purchasing an additional 139,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN stock opened at $623.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $677.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $492.13 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $1.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 43.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.