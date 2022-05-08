UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Cummins were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $201.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

In other news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

