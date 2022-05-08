UMB Bank N A MO Buys 810 Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,403,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter.

NUEM opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

