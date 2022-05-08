UMB Bank N A MO Has $716,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 224.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

