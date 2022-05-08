UMB Bank N A MO Invests $1.08 Million in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $1,529,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,414,000 after buying an additional 30,988 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $265.04 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.26 and a 52-week high of $498.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.05.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.