UMB Bank N A MO Invests $1.14 Million in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,122 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 41.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

