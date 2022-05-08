UMB Bank N A MO Invests $740,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $584.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $632.76. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

