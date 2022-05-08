UMB Bank N A MO Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after acquiring an additional 637,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 914.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 259,008 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,258,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 379,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,825,000 after acquiring an additional 224,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,211,000 after acquiring an additional 192,302 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average is $109.09.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

