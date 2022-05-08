UMB Bank N A MO Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 39,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after buying an additional 523,406 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KeyCorp by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after buying an additional 576,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

KeyCorp Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.