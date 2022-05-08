UMB Bank N A MO Raises Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 132.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

