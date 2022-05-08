UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 421.07%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,132 shares of company stock valued at $26,767 and have sold 8,710 shares valued at $206,663. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.