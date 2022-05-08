Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Unilever stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,647,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,875. Unilever has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

