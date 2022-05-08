uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.45.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $14.64 on Thursday. uniQure has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 12.94. The firm has a market cap of $682.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $56,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $170,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,954 shares of company stock valued at $333,630 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

