uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get uniQure alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 17.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $56,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,954 shares of company stock valued at $333,630 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of uniQure by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 155,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of uniQure by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.