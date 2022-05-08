United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
United States Antimony Company Profile (Get Rating)
