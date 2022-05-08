Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 801.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $224,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.64.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of U opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.42. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 2.64.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

