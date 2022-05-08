Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Unum Group updated its FY22 guidance to 5.00-5.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

