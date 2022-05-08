Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $876.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $876.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $846.16 million to $914.08 million. Valvoline posted sales of $701.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

VVV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

VVV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.53. 1,136,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

