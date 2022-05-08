Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $78,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

