Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 31,821,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,001,623. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22.

