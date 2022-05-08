Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.9% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $56,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $245.40. 2,374,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,097. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $241.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

