Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,586. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.47 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.