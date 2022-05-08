Verge Market Cap Achieves $123.83 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $123.83 million and $2.00 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00272175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015642 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003078 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,503,551,238 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

