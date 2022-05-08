Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,309,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,894,468. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $202.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

