VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VersaBank is a Schedule I chartered bank. It provides deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries as well as internally developed IT security software. VersaBank is based in LONDON, ON. “

VBNK stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $263.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.07%. Research analysts predict that VersaBank will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VersaBank during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in VersaBank during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

