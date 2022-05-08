Vicus Capital Acquires 7,741 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 2.0% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vicus Capital owned 0.46% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $19,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.45. 315,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,949. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.71. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.39 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

