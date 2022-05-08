Vicus Capital Buys 38,318 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.7% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $26,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.25. 3,421,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $144.74 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.