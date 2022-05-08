Vicus Capital Buys 38,318 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.7% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $26,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.25. 3,421,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $144.74 and a twelve month high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.