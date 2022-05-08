Vicus Capital Has $7.44 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 351,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 47,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000.

MUB traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $105.80. 8,159,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,512. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.74 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.08.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

