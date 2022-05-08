Vicus Capital Invests $12.77 Million in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 688,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,765,000. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vicus Capital owned 0.98% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FENY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,746. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $22.53.

