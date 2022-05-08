Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 119.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
VIR stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,900. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95.
Several research firms have recently commented on VIR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 191,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,248,000 after buying an additional 148,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 148,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $2,424,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
