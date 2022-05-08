Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 119.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIR stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,900. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $374,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,726,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $320,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,664 over the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 191,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,248,000 after buying an additional 148,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 148,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $2,424,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

