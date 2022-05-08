Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $231,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,873,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,728,000 after purchasing an additional 414,668 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 107,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

