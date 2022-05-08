Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.54. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

