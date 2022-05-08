Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Earnings Results

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Vista Outdoor updated its Q1 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

VSTO stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.