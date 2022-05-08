Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Earnings Results

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Vista Outdoor updated its Q1 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.
VSTO stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.54.
In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.
