Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of Vital Farms stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 340,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,715. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,910,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 116,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VITL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

