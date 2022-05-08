Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $396.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth $92,000.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

