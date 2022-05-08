Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €280.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €280.00 ($294.74) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($247.37) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($326.32) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($182.11) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €238.00 ($250.53).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR:VOW3 opened at €145.86 ($153.54) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €151.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €172.87. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 1-year high of €245.45 ($258.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.