Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.15 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. Vonage’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $19.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $521,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,452 shares of company stock worth $6,180,827 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vonage by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

