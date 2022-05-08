Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE:WSO opened at $256.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.61 and a 200-day moving average of $291.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.50 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSO. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.29.

Watsco Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.