Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE:WTS opened at $133.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $124.20 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.46.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,992,000 after buying an additional 318,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,807,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $22,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 125,337 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $13,459,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.