Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $200.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair stock opened at $66.17 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $56.23 and a 1-year high of $339.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647 over the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Wayfair by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after buying an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $127,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.