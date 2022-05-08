Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.03

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.03 and traded as high as $35.83. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 22,185 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $156.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Wayside Technology Group ( NASDAQ:WSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $75.51 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

In related news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 170,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

