We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 1,180 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.90 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.55 and a 200-day moving average of $167.92.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.69.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

